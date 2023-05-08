Thunder Bay, Ontario – Living – The Thunder Bay Public Library is seeking community feedback about the future of Library Facilities with the launch of a new survey designed specifically to provide information about the work that has been done to date and to ask for feedback on the draft plan.

The survey is located online and copies are also available at each library location. More information and the survey link is located on the Library’s website

The survey will provide additional information to the Library Board and Management Team as they continue to plan for the future of the Library system.

The deadline to complete the facilities survey is Monday, June 5, 2023