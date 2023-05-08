NIPIGON – NEWS – The Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has announced that charges have been laid under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) following a recent traffic complaint.

According to a statement issued on May 7, 2023, at around 10:28 a.m., the OPP responded to a report of a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) with a missing wheel. The officers were able to locate the vehicle in question and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

Upon further investigation, a 29-year-old individual from Caledon has been charged with two HTA offenses related to driving a commercial motor vehicle with a detached part and a major defect.

The OPP would like to extend their gratitude to the responsible and professional CMV drivers who ensure their vehicles are maintained to a high standard and operate safely in accordance with road and weather conditions. This helps to promote safety for all road users.

As the OPP continues to patrol the northern roadways, members of the public are encouraged to report any dangerous driving behavior they observe, regardless of the type of vehicle, by contacting the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-800-310-1122.