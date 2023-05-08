THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, get ready to put on your shades! The early morning clouds are going to disappear faster than a plate of hot pancakes on a Sunday morning. We can expect a high of 11 degrees Celsius, which is a perfect temperature for a brisk walk or an outdoor picnic. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF though, as the UV index will be at 7 or high.

Tonight, it’s going to be as clear as a crystal ball. The temperature will drop to plus 1 degree Celsius, so you might want to grab a cozy blanket to snuggle up with. Don’t worry, it won’t be too cold to freeze your buns off, but you might want to consider bringing a warm cup of cocoa to keep you toasty.

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances, looks like Mother Nature is bringing us some shower power! There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning, so you might hear some rumbling in the sky. We can expect to see a local amount of 20 to 30 mm of rain, so don’t forget to bring an umbrella or a raincoat before heading out. The wind will become southeast at 20 km/h late this morning, which might give you a bit of a gusty hairdo. The high temperature will be 12 degrees Celsius, so it might be a good idea to wear a light jacket. The UV index will be moderate, around 3.

Tonight, it’s going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. You might want to cozy up with a good book and some hot tea, as the low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius. Don’t worry, the rain won’t be too heavy, so you can still enjoy some peaceful sleep.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good morning Dryden and Vermilion Bay, looks like we have some cloudy skies ahead of us. Get ready for a few showers beginning early this morning, with a local amount of 10 to 15 mm. Don’t forget your rain boots and raincoat before heading out! The wind will be coming from the southeast at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, so hold on tight to your hats. The high temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius, which is a comfortable temperature for a light jacket. The UV index will be moderate, around 3.

Tonight, the showers will be coming to an end, leaving us with a cloudy night. There’s still a 30 percent chance of showers overnight, so keep your umbrella close by. The wind will become light early this evening, giving us a calm and peaceful night. The low temperature will be around 6 degrees Celsius, which might give you a bit of a chill, so you might want to snuggle up with a warm blanket. Don’t worry, the weather will be much brighter tomorrow!

Kenora

Good day Kenora, it looks like we have a bit of a wet start to our day. Don’t worry though, the few showers that are currently happening are expected to end early this afternoon. We will then have a cloudy sky with a 30 percent chance of showers. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will become light this afternoon. The high temperature will be around 11 degrees Celsius, so make sure to bring a light jacket. The UV index will be moderate, around 3.

Tonight, it will continue to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The temperature will remain steady near 9 degrees Celsius, so it won’t be too chilly. You might want to consider having a cozy night in with a good book or a movie, while listening to the pitter-patter of the raindrops outside. Don’t forget to have some snacks and drinks on hand!

Sachigo Lake

Greetings Sachigo Lake, get ready for some sunshine and warmth! The sky will be sunny today, with a high temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. It’s a perfect day for some outdoor activities, like hiking, fishing, or having a picnic. However, don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, it will be clear as a crystal ball. The temperature will drop to plus 5 degrees Celsius, which might feel a bit chilly, so make sure to bring a light sweater or a jacket. It’s a perfect night to stargaze, as the sky will be clear and the stars will be shining bright. Don’t forget to make a wish upon a shooting star!