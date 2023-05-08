THUNDER BAY – Living – Join the City of Thunder Bay for QUEST: Tech & Gaming, a free interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, & math) based event presented by Ontario Power Generation.

Come out for two action-packed days at Fort William Gardens on Friday, May 12 from 4 – 8 pm and Saturday, May 13 from 10 am – 4 pm. Dive into cutting-edge workshops with Science North, experience virtual reality gaming, meet “Spot” the robotic dog from Ontario Power Generation, and explore much more at this exciting event. Don’t miss this incredible, family-friendly opportunity to celebrate STEAM and gaming in Thunder Bay!

The event will feature a range of hands-on workshops with Science North. Please note there is a limit of 25 participants per workshop and they are first come, first serve. No registration required

Workshop Schedule:

Friday, May 12

4:30 pm – Battle Bots – participants build robots with sensors to battle

5:30 pm – Intro to AI – learn about AI and explore how to use it safely

6:30 pm – Micro:bit Coding – small programmable micro computers

7:30 pm – Science Show – join the bluecoats as they deliver a live show with coding, explosive fire demonstrations, bubbly messes and more!

Saturday, May 13

10:30 am – Science Show – join the bluecoats as they deliver a live show with coding, explosive fire demonstrations, bubbly messes and more!

11:30 am – Battle Bots – participants build robots with sensors to battle

12:30 pm – Intro to AI – learn about AI and explore how to use it safely

1:30 pm – Micro:bit Coding – small programmable micro computers

2:30 pm – Battle Bots – participants build robots with sensors to battle

3:30 pm – Science Show – join the bluecoats as they deliver a live show with coding, explosive fire demonstrations, bubbly messes and more!

For more information, visit www.thunderbay.ca/quest.