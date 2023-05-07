THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police is urgently seeking the public’s help to find 37-year-old Joshua Whalen, who has been reported missing.

Joshua was last in contact on Tuesday, April 18th, and is thought to be in the Thunder Bay area.

He is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5’10” tall with a slim build. Joshua has short brown hair and brown eyes, along with short brown facial hair. He also has tattoos on both arms, but their descriptions are currently unknown.

If you possess any information about Joshua Whalen’s whereabouts, kindly contact the police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website at www.p3tips.com.