THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help to locate 21-year-old Kieonne Fischer, who has been reported missing. Fischer was last seen in the area of City Hall at 500 Donald Street E at approximately 10:30 pm on May 4, 2023.

Fischer is an Indigenous male, standing at 6’0″ with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, ripped blue jeans, a black beanie, black running shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on Fischer’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.