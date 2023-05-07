Thunder Bay – Weather –

Thunder Bay

Greetings, Thunder Bay residents! Today’s weather report is a bit like a finicky game of “Will it, won’t it?” with the skies above. 🌦️

During the day, clouds will be gathering like they’re hosting an exclusive party in the sky, and there’s a 60% chance they might share some of their beverages with us in the form of showers. Keep an eye out for those foggy party crashers; they’ll be leaving by morning. The wind, feeling a bit shy, will come from the east at 20 km/h but will settle down as the morning progresses. Expect a mild high of 9°C and don’t forget to pack on some sunscreen, as the UV index will be a moderate 4.

As for tonight, it’s like playing weather roulette with a 40% chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. The temperature, being a loyal friend, will stick close to a comfortable 7°C. So, Thunder Bay, stay prepared, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

Fort Frances

Hello, Fort Frances! Today’s weather has a dash of mystery, a sprinkle of surprise, and a gust of excitement. Are you ready to embrace the day? 🌬️

Throughout the day, the clouds will be playing hide and seek with the sun, making for a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a 40% chance that they’ll get tired of their game and send some showers our way later in the afternoon. The wind, feeling quite energetic, will come from the east at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. With a high of 13°C, the day will be fairly mild, but don’t forget the sunscreen as the UV index will be a moderate 3.

As the night falls, the clouds will continue their shenanigans, with a 40% chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. But after midnight, they’ll finally decide to unleash their watery gifts in the form of showers. The wind will maintain its enthusiasm, blowing from the east at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The low will dip down to a cool 8°C, so make sure to bundle up and stay dry, Fort Frances!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Ahoy, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Today’s weather forecast is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you’re gonna get! 🍫

We’re starting off with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of drizzle this morning, as the clouds try to decide whether they want to share their watery treats. But fear not, as the afternoon rolls in, they’ll change their minds and offer a 30% chance of showers instead. The wind, feeling quite sprightly, will come from the east at 20 km/h and might show off with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high will be a pleasant 15°C, and don’t let those clouds fool you—the UV index will still be a moderate 3.

As we venture into tonight, the clouds will continue their moody performance, with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening. The wind, after a long day of gusting, will slow down to a gentle breeze, dropping to a light pace this evening. The low will be a cozy 9°C, perfect for snuggling under a warm blanket. So, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, embrace the surprises of the day, and enjoy your weather adventure!

Kenora

Greetings, Kenora! Today’s weather report is like a thrilling novel with a suspenseful plot and a hint of mystery: overcast skies and gusty winds. 🌫️

The clouds are planning a takeover, turning the sky into an overcast canvas. But, as the saying goes, “the wind always blows hardest at the top,” and today’s no exception. The wind will be coming from the east, blowing at 30 km/h and showing off gusts up to 50 km/h. The high will be a mild 15°C, and even with the overcast sky, the UV index will remain a moderate 3, so don’t skip on the sunscreen.

As the night unfolds, the clouds will continue their dominance, with overcast skies persisting. The wind, not willing to back down, will maintain its eastern course at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The low will be a comfortable 10°C, making it an ideal evening for a cozy night in. So, Kenora, embrace the day’s thrilling atmosphere, and remember, every cloud has a silver lining!

Sachigo Lake

Hello, Sachigo Lake! Today’s weather is like a feel-good movie with a happy ending, filled with sunshine and clear skies. ☀️

The sun has decided to take center stage, making it a beautiful, sunny day. The wind will be joining in on the fun, becoming eastward at 20 km/h this morning. With a high of 18°C, it’s the perfect day to head outdoors and soak up some rays. However, don’t forget your sunscreen, as the UV index is 6, which is considered high.

As we transition to tonight, the sky will remain clear, providing a front-row seat to the starry show above. The low will dip down to a crisp +3°C, so make sure to grab a cozy blanket if you’re planning to stargaze. Sachigo Lake, embrace the sunny vibes and make the most of this delightful day!