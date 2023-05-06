RAINY RIVER, ON – A single vehicle collision in Lake of the Woods Township led to multiple charges for an impaired driver.

On May 4, 2023, around 7:00 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Vauthey Road in Lake of the Woods Township. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and had taken the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances OPP detachment for breath alcohol testing by a qualified technician. Kayla Brass, a 22-year-old resident of Big Grassy River, now faces criminal charges including:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol · Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus · Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Additionally, Brass was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving a motor vehicle without a license. She has been released by the police and is scheduled to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023, to address the charges.