RAINY RIVER, ON – A concerned citizen’s 9-1-1 call led to the apprehension of an impaired driver.

On May 5, 2023, at around 7:30 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a worried individual reporting an erratic driver who might have been impaired. The driver and their vehicle were located on Highway 11-17 in Emo Township and stopped by the police.

Upon investigation, it was apparent that the driver was impaired, leading to their arrest and further testing at the Fort Frances OPP detachment.

Jeffrey Jodoin, a 29-year-old Rainy River resident, has been criminally charged with the following offenses:

· Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs · Refusal to comply with a demand · Obstructing a peace officer

Jodoin’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. He was released by the police and is scheduled to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023, to address the charges.

Impaired driving poses a significant danger to road safety. If you witness an impaired driver, immediately call 9-1-1 to report the incident. Road safety is a shared responsibility.