Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no warnings or alerts this morning. Thunder Bay is certainly under the influence of Lake Superior today.

Thunder Bay

Looks like Thunder Bay is having a bit of an identity crisis today – cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle? Make up your mind, weather!

Thankfully, the fog patches will be clearing up this morning, so you won’t have to navigate through a scene from a horror movie on driving.

Don’t forget your rain gear though, because the heavens might decide to open up and pour down on you. It’s not all bad news though, as we’ll be hitting a high of 8 degrees, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts! UV index is low though, so don’t forget to protect your skin.

Tonight, things are looking even more wet and wild, with showers and periods of drizzle bringing in 5 to 10 mm of rainfall. It’ll be a steady temperature of plus 5, so make sure you’re cozied up in bed with a hot cup of cocoa to ride out the storm!

Fort Frances

Fort Frances, get ready for a day of indecision!

It’s going to be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Will it rain? Will it not? The suspense is killing us! But if you’re feeling lucky, leave your umbrella at home and see what happens.

We’ll be hitting a high of 16 degrees, so it’s a great day to rock those shorts and sandals you’ve been itching to wear.

Just don’t forget your sunscreen, because the UV index is at a moderate 5. Tonight, things are looking a bit gloomier with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 7 degrees.

It’s time to cozy up indoors and watch your favourite movie, because it’s going to be a wet one out there. Stay dry, Fort Frances!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good morning Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Get ready for some cloud action today, because it’s becoming cloudy this morning.

But don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom – there’s only a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. It’s like the weather can’t decide whether it wants to rain or not! Looks like the wind will be joining the party late this afternoon, becoming east at 20 km/h.

Highs of 15 degrees means it’s not too hot, not too cold – just right! UV index is at a moderate 4, so make sure you’re protected from those rays.

Tonight, things are looking a bit wetter with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 6 degrees. The wind will be joining you for a little while longer, but it’ll become light in the evening. It’s the perfect excuse to snuggle up indoors with your favorite book and a warm drink. Stay dry, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!

Kenora

Good morning Kenora, get ready for some weather whiplash!

We’re starting the day off with increasing cloudiness, but don’t be fooled – there’s only a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. It’s like the weather is playing a game of hide-and-seek with us! We’ll be hitting highs of 15 degrees, which is perfect for a midday picnic or a stroll by the lake. Just don’t forget your sunscreen, because the UV index is at a moderate 5.

Tonight, things are still looking a bit cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 7 degrees. It’s not too cold, but it’s definitely not too warm either. So grab your favorite cozy sweater and cuddle up with your loved ones for a movie night in.

Who needs the outdoors anyway when you’ve got snacks and streaming services at your fingertips? Stay dry, Kenora!

Sachigo Lake

Good news, Sachigo Lake! The sun is shining bright and we’re in for a sunny day ahead.

But don’t forget to bring a light jacket with you because we’ll be having a mix of sun and clouds near noon. Looks like Mother Nature can’t decide what she wants to do today!

With highs of 16 degrees, it’s the perfect day to take a dip in the lake or soak up some rays on a lawn chair.

But don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses because the UV index is high at 6. Tonight, we’ll be seeing a few clouds, and fog patches developing overnight.

Low of plus 2 degrees means it’s getting a bit chilly, so make sure you grab your blankets and get cozy indoors. It’s the perfect excuse for a good night’s sleep! Sweet dreams, Sachigo Lake!