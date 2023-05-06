FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A a result of a concerned citizen’s 9-1-1 call led to the arrest of an impaired driver for the second time within an hour.

On the evening of May 5, 2023, around 8:30 pm, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a worried individual, who reported a potentially impaired and erratic driver. Police were able to locate and stop the driver and their vehicle on Highway 11 in Watten Township.

After conducting roadside testing, the driver was arrested and taken to the Fort Frances OPP detachment for further testing. Wendy Poole, a 49-year-old resident of Fort Frances, has been criminally charged with one count of operation while impaired – alcohol, and one count of operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

Poole’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, her driver’s license suspended for 90 days, and she received an additional charge under the Liquor Licence and Control Act for having liquor readily available.

Poole was released by the police and is scheduled to appear at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on June 19, 2023, to address the charges.

Impaired driving poses a severe risk to road safety. If you witness an impaired driver, immediately call 9-1-1 to report the incident. Ensuring road safety is a collective responsibility.