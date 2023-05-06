FORT FRANCES, ON – A traffic stop for an expired plate led to the arrest of a prohibited driver charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

On May 1, 2023, at around 11:00 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers stopped a vehicle with expired validation on Central Avenue in Fort Frances. The driver, who was prohibited from driving, was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 50 grams of a controlled Schedule I substance believed to be methamphetamine, a small amount of currency, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Violet Longe, a 38-year-old Thunder Bay resident, is criminally charged with one count of operation while prohibited and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking. Longe appeared in bail court on May 5, 2023, and has since been released.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 29, 2023, at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice.