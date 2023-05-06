ATIKOKAN, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are ramping up efforts to combat insecure loads, as litter accumulates on highways.

With spring cleaning underway, disposing of yard junk is essential, but drivers must ensure all trash reaches the dump. Insecure loads often result in garbage littering the roadside. To avoid a violation ticket, make certain your load is adequately secured.

In essence, operating a motor vehicle on a highway with a load requires proper loading, binding, securing, containing, or covering to prevent any part of the load from becoming dislodged or falling, leaking, spilling, or blowing from the vehicle.

Here are some tips for securing loads:

Tightly seal all boxes, bags, and garbage cans to prevent contents from blowing away. Cover loose material with a solid tarp and fasten the tarp to the truck or trailer. Keep the load below the top edge of the truck bed or trailer, if possible. Do not rely on the weight of items to keep them in your truck, as gravity is not a form of securement.

The Atikokan OPP will be monitoring for insecure loads, particularly as landfill usage increases. Fines under the Highway Traffic Act include insecure load section 111(2) with a total payable fine of $160, and litter on highway section 180 with a total payable fine of $110.