In response to the threat of multiple wildfires burning throughout the province, Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency to ensure the safety, health and welfare of Albertans

The declaration of a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act enables enhanced intergovernmental coordination, round-the-clock situation monitoring, access to emergency funds, and the mobilization of additional resources in collaboration with municipalities, organizations, and businesses to assist evacuated residents.

The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee is actively engaged in addressing the ongoing wildfire crisis throughout the province. The Cabinet maintains decision-making authority and will take necessary actions to manage this emergency.

The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee comprises members from various ministries, including Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services, Alberta Skilled Trades and Professions, Alberta Infrastructure, Alberta Treasury Board and Finance, Alberta Municipal Affairs, Alberta Health, Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism, Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services, Alberta Indigenous Relations, Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation, and Alberta Energy.

For the latest evacuation information, visit alberta.ca/emergency, Alberta Emergency Alert, or download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app for immediate notifications. Albertans in need of information or support can call 310-4455.

As of this afternoon, more than 24,000 individuals have been evacuated from communities throughout north and central Alberta.