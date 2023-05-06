In response to the threat of multiple wildfires burning throughout the province, Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency to ensure the safety, health and welfare of Albertans
The declaration of a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act enables enhanced intergovernmental coordination, round-the-clock situation monitoring, access to emergency funds, and the mobilization of additional resources in collaboration with municipalities, organizations, and businesses to assist evacuated residents.
The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee is actively engaged in addressing the ongoing wildfire crisis throughout the province. The Cabinet maintains decision-making authority and will take necessary actions to manage this emergency.
The Emergency Management Cabinet Committee comprises members from various ministries, including Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services, Alberta Skilled Trades and Professions, Alberta Infrastructure, Alberta Treasury Board and Finance, Alberta Municipal Affairs, Alberta Health, Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism, Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services, Alberta Indigenous Relations, Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation, and Alberta Energy.
For the latest evacuation information, visit alberta.ca/emergency, Alberta Emergency Alert, or download the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app for immediate notifications. Albertans in need of information or support can call 310-4455.
As of this afternoon, more than 24,000 individuals have been evacuated from communities throughout north and central Alberta.
Those evacuated due to wildfires are asked to register at local reception centres or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.
Current situation
Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency. Visit Alberta.ca/emergency for information or call 310-4455.
- Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas. Please check alberta.ca/emergency or download the Alberta Emergency Alertmobile app for complete information:
- Parts of Brazeau County. Evacuees should register in Edmonton at the Expo Centre, Hall C, at 7515 118 Avenue.
- Parts of Northern Sunrise County.
- Parts of Mackenzie County. Evacuees should register at the High Level Rural Hall.
- The entire Town of Rainbow Lake. Evacuees should register in High Level at the High Level Arena, at 10101 105 Avenue.
- Fox Creek, Little Smoky and surrounding areas. Evacuees should register at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre, at 58 Sunset Boulevard in Whitecourt.
- Parts of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and the Municipal District of Greenview. Evacuees should register at Memorial Hall, 4808 50 Street in Valleyview.
- Parts of the County of Grande Prairie. Evacuees should register at the Bonnets Energy Centre, 10017 99 Avenue, Grande Prairie.
- Parts of Big Lakes County. Evacuees should register at Elks Rodeo Hall on Highway 749.
- Parts of Lac Ste Anne County. Evacuees should register at the Mayerthorpe Diamond Centre, at 4184 54 Street.
- Parts of Yellowhead County, including the Town of Edson.
- The communities of Whitefish River and Aitkameg. Evacuees should register at the Town of Slave Lake office, at 10 Main Street, Slave Lake.
- The Hamlet of Entwistle. Evacuees should register at Wabamun Jubilee Hall, at 5132 53 Avenue in Wabamun.
- Parkland County and the Hamlet of Entwistle. Evacuees should register at Wabamun Jubilee Hall at 5132 53 Avenue in Wabamun.
- Residents of the following areas should be prepared to evacuate on short notice:
- The Grovesdale area of the Municipal District of Greenview
- The area west of Beaverdam Provincial Recreation Area and east of the Bighorn Dam, including the hamlet of Nordegg.
- Parts of the County of Grande Prairie, including Pipestone Creek area.
- The town of High Prairie.
- Parts of Wetaskiwin County.
- Sixteen declared states of local emergency and two band council resolution include:
- Big Lakes County
- Brazeau County
- County of Grande Prairie
- Clear Hills County
- Clearwater County
- Drayton Valley
- Town of Edson
- MD of Fairview
- Town of High Prairie
- Northern Sunrise County
- East Prairie Metis Settlement
- Saddle Hills County
- Lac St. Anne County
- Parkland County
- Rainbow Lake
- Yellowhead County
- The Little Red River Cree Nation (Fox Lake) has declared a band council resolution
- Whitefish Lake First Nation has declared a band council resolution