Deserrae Dawn BARBER Charged in Shooting Incident on Amelia Street

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested a second suspect in connection with the recent daytime shooting incident on the city’s south side.

On Tuesday, May 2, at around 12:45 p.m., officers from the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 200-block area of Amelia Street West after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they discovered that multiple parties had exchanged gunfire before fleeing the scene.

TBPS’s Intelligence Unit, Emergency Task Unit, Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, and Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, along with support from the OPP, were also deployed in response to the shooting.

An officer spotted a male suspect matching the description provided by witnesses in the 200 block of Amelia Street West. The suspect was found in possession of a handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine. He has since appeared in bail court on various firearms-related charges and attempted murder.

The Major Crimes Unit joined the ongoing investigation, which led to the identification of a second suspect who was still at large. Assisted by the BEAR Unit, police confirmed the suspect’s location, obtained an arrest warrant, and executed it with help from the Emergency Task Unit and Primary Response Branch containment members at a residential address on the city’s south side.

The second suspect, 36-year-old Deserrae Dawn BARBER of Thunder Bay, is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm. BARBER appeared in bail court on Friday, May 5, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation is still underway, and police are searching for other suspects involved. Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the police non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200. If you have surveillance or dash camera footage that could be useful, please also contact the police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.