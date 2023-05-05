Marathon, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Marathon is currently investigating a death that occurred on the railway tracks near Pic Mobert First Nation. According to reports, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on May 3, 2023, emergency services were dispatched to the scene where an individual was found deceased.

Algoma Emergency Medical Services (EMS) pronounced the victim, a 38-year-old resident of Pic Mobert First Nation, dead upon arrival. It is believed that the individual was struck by a passing train. The investigation is still in its early stages, but foul play is not currently suspected.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date. The OPP is urging members of the public with any information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are working to uncover more details surrounding the events that led to this unfortunate death.