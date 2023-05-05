THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Following a lengthy closure following an apparent cyber attack, the Gateway Casinos are slowly re-opening.

Gateway Casinos Thunder Bay and Gateway Casinos Sudbury have reopened at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 5, 2023, after recovering from a cyber attack. All slots and table games (in Thunder Bay) are now available for customers to enjoy at both locations.

Upon reopening, both casinos will initially offer limited food and beverage services. Full service is expected to resume on Saturday, May 6th.