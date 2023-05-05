Hearst couple charged after drug bust

HEARST – CRIME REPORT – The Ontario Provincial Police have charged two individuals after executing search warrants on two residences in Hearst on May 4, 2023. OPP Officers with the James Bay Community Street Crime Unit seized drugs suspected to be cocaine worth an estimated $250,000 from a residence on Nineth Street.

Additionally, approximately $150,000 in Canadian currency, digital scales, and cell phones were seized.

Sylvio HEBERT, a 69-year-old Hearst resident, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on May 5, 2023, in Hearst.

During the search of the second residence on George Street, police seized drugs suspected to be cocaine worth an estimated $3,000. Linda MORIN, a 67-year-old Hearst resident, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on June 28, 2023.