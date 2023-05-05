Shuniah, ON – Construction on a new EMS base in Shuniah is officially underway, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony held this morning. The facility, located at 1801 Lakeshore Drive, will be used by Superior North EMS (SNEMS) and is set to feature two drive-through ambulance bays and a dedicated resting area for paramedics on duty.

The new base will replace the existing trailer and parking bay at Shuniah Fire Hall #1, which has been deemed insufficient in meeting the regulatory and functional needs of EMS crews. Shane Muir, Chief of SNEMS, highlighted the importance of providing a safe and functional space for paramedics to perform their duties effectively.

To enable the project, the Municipality of Shuniah and City of Thunder Bay entered into a lease agreement in December 2022. The Municipality of Shuniah will construct and own the building, while the City of Thunder Bay will lease it back.

RML Contracting has been chosen as the contractors for the project, with KGS Group acting as the consultant for the new facility.

This new EMS base will be the second one purpose-built by a community for SNEMS services, following the facility owned by the Municipality of Oliver – Paipoonge in Kakabeka Falls, which opened in 2020. The SNEMS Master Plan recommended the replacement of the Shuniah base.

Superior North EMS, a division of the City of Thunder Bay, provides EMS services to the District and City of Thunder Bay. The new Lakeshore Drive base will serve the Municipality of Shuniah, Township of Dorion, and several unincorporated areas.