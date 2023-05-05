Thunder Bay – The Ontario government is increasing its investment in the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program by $202 million annually. This brings the total yearly investment in these programs to nearly $700 million. The additional funding will support those at risk of homelessness and community organizations that provide supportive housing.

Kevin Holland, PA to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Minister of Northern Development and MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, said: “This significant investment from our government will provide crucial support to those at risk of homelessness. Our government’s commitment to NWO will also provide much-needed resources to support our constituents”.

Holland added, “The local DSSAB office has played a key role in securing this funding and implementing it to address the unique issues and approaches needed in NWO. This funding allocation is a testament to their dedication and hard work. With their continued efforts and our government’s support, we are confident that we will make great progress in tackling homelessness in Thunder Bay Atikokan.”

The Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) will receive an additional $10,981,600, a 197% increase over last year’s funding of $5,567,400. This brings the total annual funding for the next three years to $16,549,000. The updated funding amount reflects a new model that takes into account local needs, including the urgent need for homelessness prevention services in Ontario’s North.

“A funding increase of this magnitude represents an opportunity to help more people access appropriate housing. It also confirms that the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has been listening to the advocacy of our Board and other service managers regarding the need to rethink funding allocations based on local need. On behalf of the TBDSSAB Board, I extend my gratitude to Minister Clark and MPP Holland for recognizing the increased need for housing supports in our District and providing the funding to make real change possible,” said Ken Boshcoff, Board Chair, TBDSSAB and Mayor of Thunder Bay.

The remaining $11.5 million will be invested in the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program (ISHP), which provides Indigenous-led, culturally-appropriate long-term housing solutions and support services to Indigenous people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“I was pleased to be in Thunder Bay recently to meet with MPP Holland, Mayor Boshcoff and representatives from the Thunder Bay DSSAB,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “I was inspired to hear about the great work they are doing to fight homelessness in the region and I’m confident that this historic investment in homelessness prevention by our government will make a meaningful and positive difference in the lives of Thunder Bay residents.”

“During a time of economic challenges and change, our government is supporting those who have fallen on hard times and are experiencing, or are at risk of experiencing, homelessness,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Ontario’s 2023 Budget: Building a Strong Ontario is the right plan to support those who need it the most today while