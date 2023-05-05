THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no alerts or warnings this morning.

Thunder Bay

Today, Mother Nature is feeling a little moody, with clouds blanketing the sky and a 30 percent chance of her shedding a few tears. It’s like she’s watching a sad movie, but can’t decide whether to cry or not. The winds from the east are blowing at a leisurely 20 km/h, just enough to gently tousle your hair. The high today is a mild 11 degrees, so you might want to grab a light jacket for this spring day. Don’t forget the sunscreen, as the UV index is at a 4, which is moderate, like a sun that’s just not ready to fully commit.

As for tonight, it seems like our cloudy friend is sticking around, with a slightly increased chance of showers at 40 percent. Perhaps Mother Nature finally decided on a tear-jerker movie! The east wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, like it’s trying to show off its dance moves. But, just like at any good party, the wind will calm down after midnight, eventually shifting to a northeast 20 km/h breeze by morning. The temperature will drop to a cool low of plus 5, so snuggle up under a cozy blanket and enjoy a peaceful night.

There you have it, folks! Stay dry, stay warm, and don’t forget to laugh at whatever the weather may bring.

Fort Frances

Today, the sky is playing a little game of hide-and-seek with the sun, offering a mix of both sun and clouds. There’s a 30 percent chance of some sneaky showers this afternoon, but that just means you might get to enjoy the refreshing scent of rain while you’re out and about. The wind is picking up the pace, becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning, like it’s trying to win a race against the clouds. The high will reach a lovely 17 degrees, perfect for enjoying some springtime activities. However, don’t forget your sun protection, as the UV index is at a 5, which is moderate—enough to give your skin a little bit of a workout.

Tonight, the sky will be mainly cloudy, like a fluffy blanket tucked in over Fort Frances. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, but it’s as if the clouds are just playfully sprinkling a few raindrops to say goodnight. The wind, exhausted from its daytime escapades, will settle down to a light breeze after midnight, giving you a peaceful and calm night. The low will be a cool 6 degrees, so make sure to keep a warm blanket handy for some snuggly slumber.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Today, the sky is throwing a party with a delightful mix of sun and cloud, like it’s trying to strike the perfect balance between sunshine and shade. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, but don’t let that dampen your spirits – consider it a friendly little splash from the skies above. The wind is showing off its strength, becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning, so hold onto your hats! With a high of 16 degrees, it’s a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors with a light jacket. Remember to lather on some sunscreen, as the UV index is at a 5, which is moderate—just enough to remind you the sun is there, even behind those clouds.

As night falls, the sky will don a partly cloudy attire, giving the stars a chance to peek through. There’s still a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, as if the clouds can’t resist one last little sprinkle before bedtime. The wind, ready for some well-deserved rest, will slow down to an east 20 km/h gusting to 40, and become light later in the evening. The temperature will dip to a low of 6 degrees, so snuggle up with your favorite blanket and enjoy a cozy night in.

There you have it, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Make the most of the sunshine, appreciate the clouds, and always remember to find the humor in whatever the weather may bring.

Kenora

Today, the sky is playing host to both sun and cloud, like it’s preparing a delightful buffet of light and shade for everyone to enjoy. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, just enough to give the atmosphere a little zing. The wind is eager to join the party, becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning – so watch out for those playful gusts trying to swipe your hat! The high will reach a comfortable 16 degrees, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a picnic in the park. And don’t forget to protect your skin with some sunscreen, as the UV index is at a 5, which is moderate – the sun wants to give you a gentle reminder that it’s still here, even when the clouds are out to play.

Tonight, the sky will adopt a partly cloudy look, like it’s wearing a fashionable veil of celestial lace. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, as if the clouds are bidding farewell with a gentle misty hug. The wind, tuckered out from its daytime adventures, will slow down to an east 20 km/h gusting to 40 and become light after midnight, ensuring a peaceful night’s rest. The temperature will dip to a low of 6 degrees, so keep a warm blanket close by for a snuggly slumber.

Sachigo Lake

Hello, Sachigo Lake! Are you ready for a weather forecast that’s as cheerful as a sunbeam and as lighthearted as a fluffy cloud? Let’s dive right into today’s delightful blend of sun and cloud with a dash of humor.

Today, the sky is offering you a scrumptious mix of sun and cloud, like it’s serving up a tasty parfait of light and shade. The wind is also joining the party, becoming east 20 km/h this morning, just enough to give the trees a friendly wave. The high will reach a pleasant 13 degrees, making it a lovely day for some outdoor fun. And don’t forget your sunscreen, folks, because the UV index is at a 5, which is moderate – like a sun that’s playing it cool, but still wants you to know it’s there.

As we transition into tonight, the sky will flaunt its partly cloudy attire, giving the stars a chance to shimmer and shine. The clouds will gracefully clear after midnight, unveiling the celestial beauty above. The wind, ready for a good night’s rest, will slow down to an east 20 km/h and become light this evening, providing a calm atmosphere for sweet dreams. The low will dip to a slightly chilly plus 2 degrees, so make sure to bundle up in your coziest blanket for a snug night’s sleep.

There you have it, Sachigo Lake! Savor the sun and cloud mix, appreciate the gentle breeze, and always remember to find delight in whatever the weather has to offer.