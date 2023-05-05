Sault Ste. Marie, ON – Gateway Casinos has announced that its Sault Ste. Marie location will be reopening on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00AM. This marks the second Northern Ontario location to reopen as part of the phased plan that began last weekend.

Upon reopening, both slot machines and table games will be available for customers to enjoy. Additionally, the Getaway Restaurant will be open with a limited menu for patrons to dine at.

Gateway Casinos plans to continue reopening its businesses across Ontario in the coming days. For the most up-to-date information on individual property reopenings, customers are advised to visit Gateway’s property websites or check their social media channels.

The company expresses gratitude to its valued customers for their patience as they work to reopen all of their properties in Ontario. They look forward to welcoming everyone back for a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

The Thunder Bay Casino remains closed as of May 5, 2023.