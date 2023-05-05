KENORA, ON – A break and enter incident at a local business in Kenora has led to charges being laid against three individuals. On May 4, 2023, shortly after 4:00 a.m., the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to the scene, but the accused had already left in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities later found the vehicle and the accused parties on Lakeview Drive in Kenora, resulting in the arrest of three people. Chaz BIRD, an 18-year-old from Washagamis Bay First Nation, faces two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 under the Criminal Code (CC). Additionally, two 16-year-olds, whose names cannot be disclosed due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have also been charged with the same offense.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 20, 2023. The Kenora OPP Detachment continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this occurrence, or any other occurrence, is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).