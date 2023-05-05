EDMONTON – CLIMATE NEWS – Currently, there are 72 active wildfires in Alberta, with 44 new wildfire starts reported as of THursday. For the latest information on wildfires in the province, visit https://www.alberta.ca/wildfire-status.aspx. These wildfires have led to the evacuation of approximately 3,726 individuals.

Four States of Local Emergency and one Band Council Resolution have been declared in the following areas:

Lac St. Anne County

Beaver Lake Cree Nation

Rainbow Lake

Brazeau County

Little Red River Cree Nation

Fox Lake is experiencing three wildfires (HWF031, HWF030, HWF035) in the area, posing a threat to the community. As of this report, twenty households, the police station, and the Northern Store have been lost. A reception center has been opened at the Fox Lake Band Office to assist those affected.

Unusually warm, dry weather and strong winds are creating conditions that make it easier for wildfires to start and spread. Due to these hazardous conditions, fire restrictions and bans are in place across much of the province. For more information, visit Albertafirebans.ca.