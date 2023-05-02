Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch have been dispatched to an area on the city’s south-side following reports of gunfire.

Police were dispatched at 12:46 p.m. to the 200-block area of Amelia Street West following reports of multiple parties with firearms becoming involved in an altercation.

A significant police presence remains, and the public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No other information is available at this time. Further media updates will be provided as they become available.