THUNDER BAY – There is lots going on at the Thunder Bay Public Library in May.

Prizes are available for each 250 book milestone reached. For more information please visit our website at www.tbpl.ca/1000-books or email syoung@tbpl.ca

1000 Books Before Kindergarten – Help encourage your child’s love of reading by participating in this free, literacy based activity for newborns to preschoolers with a goal to read 1000 books before they start school. It’s easier than you think! You can read one book or multiple books each day. How fast you reach the milestones is up to you. Read 3 books a day for 1 year = 1,095 books or 1 book a day for 3 years = 1,095 books

Family History 1:1s – Brodie – Looking for some help with your family history research? Brodie Library offers genealogical and local history resources to help you on your way! We are offering personalized 1-on-1 sessions for anyone who would like assistance getting started with local history research, or perhaps deciding on next steps in your quest. To set up a one hour session at the Brodie Library please email reference@tbpl.ca or phone 345-8275 ext 7260.

We are always exploring new partnership opportunities. Contact Tina at 684-6813.

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Fridays 1 pm – 4 pm Assists with referrals to new foundations, first place clinic, Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team (IMPACT), mobile crisis response, assistance with housing forms and referral to CMHC’s housing first program, connection to community partners, and support with access to basic food needs/food security.

NorWest Community Health Centre – Wednesdays 1 pm – 3 pm Offers wound care and assessments, help with clothing referrals, Narcan training, and information about other community resources.

Partnerships with Service Providers at Brodie – As a community hub it is important to meet people where they’re at so that we are able to help our patrons access the services they need. With this in mind, the Thunder Bay Public Library has forged partnerships with local social service providers to have them offer their services in the Brodie Study Room.

Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or loathe) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you. Each 250-300 word review you submit will earn you up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Youth Knitters – Did you know you can knit or crochet hats or scarves for people in need and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours; a scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages are available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there is a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club

Writers’ Club – Thursday, May 4 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Nicole Doesn’t Know Anime! – Toilet-bound Hanako-kun – Thursday, May 4 @ 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Library – She’s embarrassed to admit it, but Nicole really doesn’t know anime. After listening to her attempt to describe the characters and plot, tell her just how wrong she is, eat Japanese snacks, and watch a few episodes of the show! Just drop in. (ages 13-18)

Blissful Beading – Thursday, May 4 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 4 @ 1:15 pm – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

NDN Book Club – Thursday, May 4 @ 1 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join us as we explore some of the titles and authors in our Indigenous Knowledge Centre’s collection. We will be reading together and discussing the content as a group after each chapter. Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar , in person at any location, or by calling 345-8275.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 4 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, May 4 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, May 3 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

Play Day – Wednesday, May 3 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Waverley – Every Wednesday afternoon the Auditorium will be open for free play following drop in storytime. Just drop in. (all ages)

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, May 3 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Minecraft – Tuesday, May 2 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, May 2 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room –Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Play Day @ Mary J – Friday, May 5 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to use our space and our toys to play, explore, and socialize! (all ages)

Friends of the Library – Vinyl Sale – Saturday, May 6 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Arthur St. Medical Health Centre – 1265 East Arthur St. – Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library present a special and unique collection of vinyl records. All profits will be donated to the TBPL. All items will be priced at appraised value. Cash and etransfer only.

Friends of the Library – Vinyl Sale – Sunday, May 7 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Arthur St. Medical Health Centre – 1265 East Arthur St. – Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library present a special and unique collection of vinyl records. All profits will be donated to the TBPL. All items will be priced at appraised value. Cash and etransfer only.

EarlyON Playgroup – Monday, May 8 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am – County Park Library – Drop in for a playgroup with the EarlyON Centre. There will be a small play area with toys and activities that are suitable for the age range, and resources for parents/caregivers. Activities will take place in the mall space just outside of the library and the children can also drop into the library for a story time from 10 am to 10:30 am. (ages 0-6)

Simple Stories – Monday, May 8 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, May 9 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room –

Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Minecraft – Tuesday, May 9 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, May 10 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Play Day – Wednesday, May 10 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Waverley – Every Wednesday afternoon the Auditorium will be open for free play following drop in storytime. Just drop in. (all ages)

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, May 10 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games and LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, May 11 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 11 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 11 @ 1:15 pm – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, May 11 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax

while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Friends of the Library – Vinyl Sale – Saturday, May 13 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Arthur St. Medical Health Centre – 1265 East Arthur St. – Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library present a special and unique collection of vinyl records. All profits will be donated to the TBPL. All items will be priced at appraised value. Cash and etransfer only.

Friends of the Library – Vinyl Sale – Sunday, May 14 @ 1 pm – 4 pm – Arthur St. Medical Health Centre – 1265 East Arthur St. – Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library present a special and unique collection of vinyl records. All profits will be donated to the TBPL. All items will be priced at appraised value. Cash and etransfer only.

EarlyON Playgroup – Monday, May 15 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am – County Park Library – Drop in for a playgroup with the EarlyON Centre. There will be a small play area with toys and activities that are suitable for the age range, and resources for parents/caregivers. Activities will take place in the mall space just outside of the library and the children can also drop into the library for a story time from 10 am to 10:30 am. (ages 0-6)

Simple Stories – Monday, May 15 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Anishnawbe Mushkiki Health Series – Nutrition Bingo – Monday, May 15 @ 3 pm – 4:30 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join Anishnawbe Mushkiki at the Library as we learn about a variety of health related topics including exercise, diabetes prevention and management, self care strategies, label reading, healthy fats, foot and eye care, cooking for one, sleep hygiene, and more. Just drop in.

Book Club – Monday, May 15 @ 4:15 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 7-12)

Minecraft – Monday, May 15 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Waverley and / or on Discord – Youth in grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. Join with your own device / account in person at Waverley or virtually on Discord. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, May 16 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room – Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Minecraft – Tuesday, May 16 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, May 17 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Play Day – Wednesday, May 17 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Waverley – Every Wednesday afternoon the Auditorium will be open for free play following drop in storytime. Just drop in. (all ages)

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, May 17 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

Safe Cycling Thunder Bay – Wednesday, May 17 @ 5:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room – It’s almost summer – get ready to cycle! EcoSuperior’s Safe Cycling Thunder Bay program helps improve cycling skills, build confidence, and to encourage adults and kids to ride more often. Join us to learn more about staying safe and having fun while navigating our city’s trails and roads. All ages welcome.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, May 18 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in story time combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 18 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 18 @ 1:15 pm – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, May 18 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax

while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, May 18 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, May 18 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day @ Mary J – Friday, May 19 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to use our space and our toys to play, explore, and socialize! (all ages)

Fairy Tale STEM Storytime – Rumpelstiltskin – Saturday, May 20 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – This program will include a storytime and craft plus related STEM activity. A fun way to explore classic fairy tales and spark a love of science in little learners. (all ages)

Puppy Perks Storytime – Tuesday, May 23 @ 10 am – Brodie Community Program Room – Families, come join us for storytime with puppies! Tammy from PAWsitively Social will be at Brodie Library for this fun-filled event. Children of all ages are welcome, just drop-in.

Teachings and Crafts with the Métis Nation of Ontario – Basic Beading for Beginners – Tuesday, May 23 @ 1 pm – 3 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Everyone is welcome to join Jerry and Madeline from the Métis Nation of Ontario as they deliver a variety of cultural programs. A healthy snack, light refreshments and bus tickets provided. Just drop in, no registration required. Supplies will be provided while quantities last. (all ages)

Minecraft – Tuesday, May 23 @ 5 pm – 6 pm – via Zoom – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every Tuesday in creative or survival mode, and add to our growing community. A link to join will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, May 24 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Play Day – Wednesday, May 24 @ 12 pm – 4 pm – Waverley – Every Wednesday afternoon the Auditorium will be open for free play following drop in storytime. Just drop in. (all ages)

Wednesday Program – Wednesday, May 24 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black Community Room or Reading Garden – Stop by and do a variety of activities. Board games, colouring, homework, chalk art, etc. Check the event calendar online for more info. This event idea was created by the Art Club! (grades 7-12)

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, May 24 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games and LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, May 25 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 25 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Baby Time – Thursday, May 25 @ 1:15 pm – Waverley – A drop-in, literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, May 25 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax

while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, May 25 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Go to www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, May 25 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day @ Mary J – Friday, May 26 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to use our space and our toys to play, explore, and socialize! (all ages)

Drag Queen Storytime for Teens – Saturday, May 27 @ 2:30 pm – Waverley Auditorium – Youth in grades 7-12 are welcome to join the always wonderful Lady Fantasia le Premiere and Mz. Molly Poppinz for a teen-only drag queen storytime.

EarlyON Playgroup – Monday, May 29 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am – County Park Library – Drop in for a playgroup with the EarlyON Centre. There will be a small play area with toys and activities that are suitable for the age range, and resources for parents/caregivers. Activities will take place in the mall space just outside of the library and the children can also drop into the library for a story time from 10 am to 10:30 am. (ages 0-6)

Simple Stories – Monday, May 29 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

LEGO Play at Mary J – Monday, May 29 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Build, colour, or craft. Drop in for LEGO fun. Supervision recommended due to small parts. (ages 12 and under)

Book Club – Monday, May 29 @ 4:15 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 7-12)