RED LAKE – NEWS – On April 29, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Red Lake Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Hughes Crescent in Red Lake, based on an alert from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system that the driver of the vehicle was a suspended driver.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the officers determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals have been charged with various offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Adam Carpenter, 19, of Slate Falls, was charged with Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) and Drive Motor Vehicle No Licence. Wendy Carpenter, 47, of Slate Falls, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Oxycodone. Clifford Loon, 45, of Slate Falls, was charged with Fail to Comply with Release Order.

All three accused individuals are scheduled to appear in Red Lake Court on June 15, 2023, to answer to their respective charges. Clifford Loon has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 1, 2023.

The OPP reminds the public to always report instances of impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations or by calling 1-888-310-1122 for complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving. The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of all who use Ontario’s roadways.