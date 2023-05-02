Well folks, it looks like Thunder Bay is experiencing a bit of a blustery day with clouds and winds coming in from the north. Brace yourselves, it might be a good day to hold onto your hats! Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 8°C, so make sure to dress in layers. But don’t worry, the clearing skies later tonight will bring some relief and hopefully a good night’s sleep as the temperature drops to a chilly minus 4°C. Don’t forget to add an extra blanket to stay warm!

Fort Frances

Good news for Fort Frances residents! It’s going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Make sure to get outside and soak up some Vitamin D, because temperatures are expected to reach a warm and comfortable 13°C.

Later tonight, the clear skies will start to give way to increasing cloudiness, but don’t let that dampen your spirits. The temperature will remain mild, dropping to a chilly zero degrees. So, grab a cozy blanket, some hot cocoa, and enjoy the rest of your evening.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It looks like Dryden and Vermilion Bay are in for a lovely day with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Make sure to take advantage of the weather and get outside for some fresh air. Temperatures will reach a comfortable high of 12°C, perfect for a picnic or a walk in the park.

Later tonight, the clear skies will start to become increasingly cloudy after midnight, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting a good night’s sleep. The temperature will drop to a chilly minus 1°C, so make sure to have some extra blankets on hand. Get ready for another beautiful day tomorrow!

Kenora

Looks like Kenora residents are in for a treat with sunny skies and warm temperatures. The high today is expected to reach a comfortable 14°C, perfect weather for outdoor activities. So, grab a friend, pack a picnic, and enjoy the sunshine.

Later tonight, the clear skies will start to become increasingly cloudy after midnight, but that shouldn’t keep you from getting a good night’s sleep. The temperature will remain mild, dropping to a balmy plus 3°C. Get ready for another beautiful day tomorrow!

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake residents, get ready for a sunny and somewhat breezy day! The winds will pick up, with speeds reaching up to 15 km/h, but the warm temperatures will make it worth it. The high today is expected to reach 10°C, so make sure to dress in layers. And don’t forget about the wind chill this morning, which will make it feel like minus 8°C, so make sure to cover up!

Later tonight, the sunny skies will start to give way to increasing cloudiness and there is a 30% chance of showers overnight. But don’t let that dampen your spirits, the temperature will remain mild, dropping to a comfortable plus 4°C. Get ready for another beautiful day tomorrow!