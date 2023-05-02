It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Gordon Meredith Lightfoot has passed away. Gordon died peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 730 p.m. at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He died of natural causes. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children– Fred, Ingrid, Eric, Galen, Miles and Meredith, as well as several grandchildren.

Gordon Lightfoot was a Canadian singer-songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. He was born on November 17, 1938, in Orillia, Ontario, Canada. Lightfoot began his musical career in the 1960s and quickly rose to prominence with his unique style of folk-inspired music that blended traditional folk, country, and blues elements.

Lightfoot’s first album, “Lightfoot!”, was released in 1966 and was well received by critics and audiences alike. Over the next several years, he continued to release critically acclaimed albums, including “The Way I Feel” (1967), “Did She Mention My Name?” (1968), “Back Here on Earth” (1968), and “Sit Down Young Stranger” (1970).

In the 1970s, Lightfoot’s popularity reached new heights, and he became one of the most popular and influential singer-songwriters of the decade. His songs, such as “Early Morning Rain,” “For Lovin’ Me,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” became hugely popular and cemented his place as one of the greatest songwriters of the era.

Throughout his career, Lightfoot has received numerous awards and accolades, including five Juno Awards, two Grammy nominations, and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986. He was also awarded the Order of Canada in 2003, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In recent years, Lightfoot has continued to tour and perform, and his music remains beloved by audiences of all ages. Despite a career spanning several decades, his music remains relevant and timeless, and he continues to be an inspiration to musicians and songwriters around the world.

Gordon Lightfoot is a true icon of Canadian music, and his contribution to the world of folk and popular music will never be forgotten. He has written some of the most memorable songs in the history of popular music, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Gordon Lightfoot Dead at 84.