WINNIPEG – “The Coronation of King Charles III marks an opportunity to commemorate the international Treaty relationship between First Nations and the British Crown,” said AFN Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse. “I know King Charles takes a special interest in that relationship, and I look forward to diplomatic and public education efforts to reinforce the importance of our enduring commitment to mutual respect, peace, and friendship between our nations.”

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Anishinew Okimawin (AO), and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Manitoba Regional Office will be sending a delegation of leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort in London, England on May 6, 2023. The delegation plans to witness the coronation ceremony and meet with Crown representatives to discuss the importance of the Treaty relationship and the monarch’s role in First Nation issues moving forward.

First Nations have had a relationship with the Crown dating back to the first contact with settlers, which was established through treaties, forming sacred and binding agreements of equal partnership between the sovereign nations. The Treaty relationships have survived the establishment of Canada and continue to benefit the country economically.

As the King ascends to the throne, First Nations leaders in Manitoba hope to remind him of his obligations as a Treaty partner and to work towards a renewed and strengthened relationship. The coronation is also an opportunity to commemorate the international Treaty relationship between First Nations and the British Crown and to reinforce the importance of mutual respect, peace, and friendship between the nations.

“Nation-to-Nation relations between First Nations and the Crown are of particular significance. As sovereign nations working together to honor our Treaties, we welcome King Charles as a Treaty partner,” said AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick. “First Nations in Manitoba anticipate that His Majesty will fulfill his obligations of nurturing their Treaty relationships.”