THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue’s quick and efficient response, along with aggressive fire suppression efforts by personnel from the Hodder Avenue Fire Station, successfully limited the damage caused by an early morning fire on Surrey St.

The fire was detected in its incipient stage thanks to working smoke alarms, which alerted the occupants around 2:00 AM, allowing them to evacuate the house safely before calling 911.

The incident called for a robust deployment, including six pumpers, an Aerial Ladder, and a Command vehicle, which swiftly attended the scene. The close proximity of the Fire Station and functioning smoke alarms contributed to containing the fire’s extent and alerting the occupants to the potential danger.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents about the importance of working smoke alarms and to refrain from leaving candles or open flames unattended. Taking these precautions can help reduce the risk of fire outbreaks and save lives.