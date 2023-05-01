Thunder Bay – Wild Fire Update – There are two active fires in the region.

Northwest Region

Please note: The next update will be provided on Thursday, May 4.

Two new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region since the last update on April 27.

Kenora 1 was discovered near the community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation in the late afternoon of May 1. At the time of this update, the 0.2 hectare fire was not under control. Kenora 1 is the Northwest Region’s only active fire.

was discovered near the community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation in the late afternoon of May 1. At the time of this update, the 0.2 hectare fire was not under control. is the Northwest Region’s only active fire. Fort Frances 1 was discovered around noon on Apr. 30 near the roadside of Hwy. 71, north of Little Pine Lake, approximately 51 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances. The 0.9 hectare fire was declared out by the early evening of April 30.

was discovered around noon on Apr. 30 near the roadside of Hwy. 71, north of Little Pine Lake, approximately 51 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances. The 0.9 hectare fire was declared out by the early evening of April 30. High winds and low relative humidity values are resulting in high fire hazard conditions in the southwestern corner of the region in the Kenora and Fort Frances sectors. Moderate to low hazard conditions prevail in the central and eastern parts of the region. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area view the Interactive Map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Twitter in English and French @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet.