THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – An era in hotels and meetings in Thunder Bay is evolving.

Genesis Hospitality, a Brandon-based hotel management company, is proud to announce the sale of its Thunder Bay property, The Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre, to Naagaaniiyang Limited Partnership.

The company would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated management team and Ray Nadeau for their unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality and customer service.

Moreover, Genesis Hospitality would like to express its appreciation to the community of Thunder Bay for their support of The Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre since 1993. The hotel’s success over the past 30 years would not have been possible without the patronage of its valued guests.

Kevin Swark, Executive Vice President of Genesis Hospitality Inc., shares his thoughts on this exciting development: “It has been a privilege to serve as a major contributor to the Thunder Bay and NorthWestern Ontario community for the past 30 years. The hotel flourished with a thriving banquet department and catering partnership with the Historical Fort William Park. On behalf of Genesis Hospitality, I would like to extend our thanks to all those who supported Chicago Joe’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, and to the fans who consistently voted our chicken wings the best in town. Thank you!”