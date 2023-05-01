THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Is the Thunder Bay Public Library important to you?

The Thunder Bay Public Library is hosting community consultations in May and early June focused on the future of Library facilities.

Members of the public are welcome to attend one of four meetings at their location of choice:

Thursday, May 18 @ County Park Branch Library (County Fair Mall)

Wednesday, May 24 @ Mary J.L. Black Branch Library (901 Edward St. S.)

Wednesday, May 31 @ Brodie Resource Library (216 Brodie St. S.)

Monday, June 5 @ Waverley Resource Library (285 Red River Rd.)

All sessions will start at 6 pm and conclude by 8 pm. The agenda for each event will include a presentation of the draft plan, a group activity & consultation exercise and a question and answer session.