Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 36-year-old Deborah Neshinapaise.

Deborah was last seen on Thursday, April 27th, at approximately 5:55 p.m. in the area of May St and Cumming St.

Deborah is an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’3” tall with a medium build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding Deborah’s whereabouts, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.