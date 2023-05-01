OGOKI POST – WEATHER – Snowfall with accumulations of 15 to 20 cm is expected. Hazardous travel conditions are expected due to the accumulating snow. The wet nature of the snow, combined with gusty northerly winds reaching 60 km/h, may result in isolated power outages.

The snowfall is expected to begin this evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will transition to snow early this evening, with the highest snowfall amounts expected over the Ogoki Post area, where 15 to 20 cm are likely by Tuesday afternoon. The communities of Fort Hope and Lansdowne House are expected to receive lesser snowfall amounts, near 10 cm. The snowfall is expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon.

Stay informed and be prepared for winter weather conditions. Stay safe and stay warm.