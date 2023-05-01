NAKINA – WEATHER – A snowfall warning has been issued for Nakina and Aroland with accumulations of 15 to 20 cm expected. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult, and the wet nature of the snow combined with gusty northerly winds reaching 60 km/h could result in isolated power outages.

The snowfall is expected to start late this afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.

Areas north of Lake Superior will be affected by light rain or snow with a risk of freezing rain. The rain is expected to transition to snow later in the day and become heavier by this evening. The highest snowfall totals will likely remain east of Geraldton and Nakina, but these locations may still receive 10 cm of snow.

The snowfall is expected to taper off by Tuesday. Residents are advised to be cautious while driving, as visibility may be reduced at times during heavy snow. The roads, highways, walkways, and parking lots may also become slippery and difficult to navigate.