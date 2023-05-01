Thunder Bay – Weather – Well if the old adage is accurate May is going to see lots of flowers because April had lots of showers.

Thunder Bay

In Thunder Bay, it looks like Mother Nature is feeling a little bit shy and is hiding behind some clouds today. But fear not, there’s a chance we might see some gentle flurries in the morning, just enough to make you reach for that extra cup of coffee.

With a north wind blowing at 40 km/h and gusts up to 70 km/h, it might feel like you’re getting a workout just walking from your car to the office. But hey, at least you won’t have to hit the gym today!

As the day turns into night, the wind will start to calm down, turning into more of a gentle breeze. So, it’ll be a good night to cuddle up with a book, or maybe even a loved one, and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Just remember, with a UV index of 2, it’s always good to protect your skin. Stay safe, and enjoy the weather!

Fort Frances

Fort Frances, it’s time to break out the sunglasses and sunscreen! Today is going to be a beautiful, sunny day with clear blue skies. The only thing that might put a damper on your outdoor plans is the wind, which will be picking up from the north later in the morning.

But don’t let a little wind ruin your day, just hold on to your hat and enjoy the warmth of the sun. With a high of 11 degrees, it’s the perfect weather to go for a walk, have a picnic, or just lounge outside with a good book.

As the day turns into night, the wind will start to settle down, becoming a gentle breeze. So, grab a blanket and head outside to stargaze. With clear skies and a low of zero, it’ll be a crisp and refreshing evening.

Remember, with a UV index of 5, it’s important to protect your skin. Stay safe, and enjoy the weather!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good news, Dryden and Vermilion Bay residents! It looks like you’re in for a beautiful, sunny day. So, take advantage of the weather and head outside for some fresh air and sunshine.

With a high of 9 degrees, it’s the perfect weather to go for a hike, play some sports, or just relax outside. Don’t forget the sunscreen, though. With a UV index of 5, it’s important to protect your skin.

As the day turns into night, the sky will be clear and the stars will be shining bright. So, grab a jacket and head outside for a nighttime stroll. With a low of minus 1, it might be a bit chilly, but the crisp, fresh air will be invigorating.

Stay safe, and enjoy the weather!

Kenora

Kenora, it looks like you’re in for a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise today. With a mix of sun and clouds, you might want to keep an eye on the sky and plan your outdoor activities accordingly.

Later in the morning, the wind will start to pick up from the north, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying the warm sun. With a high of 11 degrees, it’s the perfect weather to go for a bike ride, play some sports, or just relax outside.

As the day turns into night, the wind will start to settle down and the sky will be clear. So, grab a jacket and head outside for a nighttime stroll. With a low of minus 1, it might be a bit chilly, but the stars will be shining bright, making it a beautiful evening.

Remember, with a UV index of 5, it’s important to protect your skin. Stay safe, and enjoy the weather!

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake residents, it looks like you’re in for a bit of a chilly and potentially slippery start to your day. With a chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle, you might want to take it slow on the roads and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you’re going.

Later in the day, the weather will start to improve, with a mix of sun and clouds. With a north wind blowing at 20 km/h and gusts up to 40 km/h, it might feel a bit chilly, especially with the wind chill, which will make it feel like minus 7 in the morning.

As the day turns into night, the sky will start to clear and the wind will settle down. So, grab a warm blanket and head outside for a nighttime stroll. With a low of minus 6 and a wind chill of minus 11, it’s going to be a bit chilly, but the fresh air will be invigorating.

Remember, with a UV index of 4, it’s important to protect your skin. Stay safe, and enjoy the weather!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Good morning Wasaho Cree Nation, it looks like winter has arrived! With periods of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle, it might be a good idea to give yourself extra time to get around today.

With a north wind blowing at 40 km/h and gusts up to 60 km/h, it’s going to be a bit chilly, especially with the wind chill, which will make it feel like minus 13 in the morning. So, make sure to bundle up and stay warm.

As the day turns into night, the wind will start to calm down and there’s a chance of flurries. With a low of minus 5 and a wind chill near minus 13, it’s going to be a bit chilly, but the fresh air will be invigorating.

Remember, with a UV index of 1, it’s always good to protect your skin. Stay safe, and enjoy the weather!