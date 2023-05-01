THUNDER BAY – NEWS – After extensive design work and community engagement, the proposed design for the Victoria and Syndicate Avenues renovation project will be unveiled to the public at an open house event.

On May 3rd, from 3pm to 7pm, representatives from KGS Group, Scatliff+Miller+Murray, and the City of Thunder Bay will be present at the Centre Court in Victoriaville to showcase the future look of the neighborhood.

The Victoriaville Mall is scheduled for demolition in the summer of 2024, with the renovation of Victoria and Syndicate Avenues taking place the following year. The transformation of the area will bring new life to the surrounding neighborhood.

“This project has the potential to greatly enhance the downtown south core for years to come,” said Joel DePeuter, Director of Development Services. “We want to share our vision for the neighborhood and gather feedback on the concepts we presented last summer.”

In the fall, the building facades currently located inside the Victoriaville Mall will undergo reconstruction to prepare them for outdoor exposure. This open house event marks the second opportunity for the public to provide feedback on the design and feel of the neighborhood, with previous events held in August 2022.

The demolition of the mall was approved by the City Council in 2020 and the hiring of consultants for the demolition and renovation work took place in February 2022.