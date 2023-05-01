TORONTO – LIVING – The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) announces the launch of its Sun Awareness Month campaign, aimed at raising awareness about skin cancer and its early warning signs. The month-long campaign will run from May 1 to May 28 and will feature various initiatives, including social media contests, educational resources, and live Q&A events.

“It is alarming to see that melanoma is the 5th most common cancer among youth and young adults (15-29) and the 4th most common cancer among middle-aged adults (30-49),” says Dr. Sunil Kalia, National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group and Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia. “That’s why it’s crucial for Canadians to learn how to self-examine for skin cancer and be aware of the warning signs.”

On May 7, the CDA will mark its second annual “Check Your Skin Day,” which serves as a reminder for Canadians to regularly check their skin for any unusual changes.

The CDA is also proud to announce its partnership with Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit, the first of its kind in Canada. The CDA and its member Dermatologists will provide patient screenings to those living in remote, underserved, and indigenous communities, as well as cities with long wait times for skin cancer screening appointments.

“Skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, but it is also largely preventable and detectable,” says CDA President Dr. Jennifer Beecker. “Canadian Dermatologists want to educate all Canadians about the importance of self-skin exams and the simple steps they can take to protect their skin from the sun.”

The Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit will launch on May 2 in Toronto, Ontario, and will travel across the province until September. Appointments can be booked in advance online, and walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

On May 18, the CDA will host an Instagram Live Q&A Event, where CDA member dermatologists will answer the public’s questions about sun safety and skin cancer prevention.

For daily sun awareness content, follow the CDA on social media and visit dermatology.ca.

Social Media Channels and Website

Important Dates