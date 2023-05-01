Cochrane, ON – A 30-year-old resident of Kashechewan has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited by the Criminal Code.

On April 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer from the James Bay Detachments pulled over a vehicle on Highway 11 West after being notified by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) and In-Car-Camera (ICC) system that the registered owner of the vehicle was prohibited from driving.

After conducting an investigation, Kaitlyn Nakogee was charged with driving while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

The accused has been released and is due to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 6, 2023.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days at the owner’s expense.