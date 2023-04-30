UPSALA – Tragedy struck on Highway 17 east of the Town of Upsala on April 28, 2023, as two vehicles collided resulting in two fatalities. The Ontario Provincial Police’s Thunder Bay Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Firefighters, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts, one individual was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, that person has also succumbed to their injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management (TIME) and members of the Thunder Bay OPP are currently investigating the fatal crash. Highway 17 is now open to traffic between Shabaqua and Ignace.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).