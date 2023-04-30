Thunder Bay – NEWS – Three hunters from the Bolton and Bradford areas have recently been fined and faced penalties for careless use of firearms and failure to properly tag a harvested moose.

Dennis Bartolac of Bradford and Marko Bartolac of Bolton both faced charges for careless use of firearms while hunting and were fined $4,500 and $4,000 respectively. In addition to their fines, both hunters had their hunting licenses suspended for four years and were required to retake the hunter education course.

The court heard that on October 21, 2021, the Bartolac brothers were hunting for moose in the Petry Road area north of Upsala when they came across a moose standing on the roadway. They both discharged their high-powered rifles at the moose.

Joseph Markovic of Bolton was also charged with failing to properly attach a tag to a bull moose and was fined $500. The investigation revealed that Markovic failed to follow the instructions accompanying the tag to validate the harvest of the bull moose.

The case was heard by Justice of the Peace Jerry Woods in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 5, 2023. These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of following proper hunting regulations and being responsible when using firearms in the field.