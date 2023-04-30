Wauzhushk Onigum Nation (ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) are conducting an investigation into a sudden death in the Wauzhushk Onigum (Rat Portage) First Nation community.

On April 22, 2023, the Kenora OPP Detachment and OPP Forensic Identification Services arrived at Rat Portage First Nation to support T3PS after a person was pronounced deceased.

On April 27, 2023, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Regional Support Team, Major Crime Investigation Team, and Northwest Region Crime Unit were brought in to assist with the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Victor LONGE, a 77-year-old resident of Sioux Narrows Township.

The investigation is ongoing and being overseen by the CIB, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination was conducted in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

There is no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.