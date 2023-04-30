THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Lets hope all the “April Showers” will bring lots of “May flowers”. April is going out like it came in, wet and wild.
Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay: It’s raining, it’s pouring, except when it’s snowing on the hills! Brace yourselves, as the wind from the north will be blowing at 30 km/h and might just give you a gusty surprise of 50 km/h. The temperature is just as steady as a metronome at a cozy 4 degrees. Just remember to pack that umbrella, and don’t forget the sunscreen with a UV index at a low 2.
At night, the clouds will be taking over with a 40% chance of some flirtatious flurries or a romantic rain shower. The wind will still be howling from the north at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The temperature will be snuggly at a steady 2 degrees.
Fort Frances
Fort Frances: It’s a cloudy day ahead, with just a 30% chance of some early morning flurries. But don’t be surprised if the wind suddenly blows from the north at 20 km/h and gives you a gusty greeting of 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a high of 8 degrees and remember to bring that sunscreen with a UV index at a low 2.
At night, the clouds will be hanging around until they clear before morning. The wind will still be blowing from the north at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will settle down and become light near midnight. The temperature will be dipping down to a chilly zero degrees. Bundle up!
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Dryden and Vermilion Bay: It’s another cloudy day, but with a 70% chance of some flurries that may turn into a 30% chance of rain showers come noon. The wind from the north will be picking up, starting at 20 km/h and giving you a gusty hello of 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a high of 7 degrees, and don’t forget the sunscreen with a UV index at a low 2.
At night, the clouds will be hanging around until they become partly cloudy near midnight. The wind from the north will still be blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will eventually settle down and become light near midnight. The temperature will be dropping down to a chilly minus 1 degree, so make sure to pack on the layers!
Kenora
Kenora: Today, you can expect a sunny and cloudy mix with just a 30% chance of some early morning flurries. The wind from the north will be picking up, starting at 20 km/h and giving you a gusty hello of 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a warm high of 11 degrees, so don’t forget the sunscreen with a UV index at a moderate 5.
At night, the skies will be clearing up in the evening. The wind from the north will still be blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will eventually settle down and become light near midnight. The temperature will be dipping down to a chilly zero degrees, so make sure to pack on the layers!
Sachigo Lake
Today, you can expect a sunny and cloudy mix, but don’t be surprised when the clouds take over in the afternoon. The wind from the north will be picking up, starting at 20 km/h and giving you a gusty hello of 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a high of 9 degrees, but it might feel a bit chilly with a wind chill of minus 6 in the morning. Don’t forget the sunscreen with a UV index at a moderate 5.
At night, the skies will be partly cloudy, but be prepared for the clouds to become thicker after midnight with a 30% chance of some flurries overnight. The wind from the north will still be blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The temperature will be dropping down to a chilly minus 6 degrees, and it might feel even colder with a wind chill of minus 12 overnight. Brrr!
Attawapiskat
Attawapiskat: Get ready for some rain, rain, go away! But it looks like the rain is here to stay with periods of rain throughout the day. The rain gauge is expected to measure 5 to 10 mm of precipitation. The wind from the northeast will be blowing at 20 km/h, but it will eventually calm down and become light late in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a high of a cozy 4 degrees and don’t forget the umbrella with a UV index at a low 2.
At night, the rain will continue with periods of rain and a risk of freezing rain overnight. The temperature will be dropping down to a mild plus 1 degree. Make sure to pack a raincoat and some warm layers!