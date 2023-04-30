THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Lets hope all the “April Showers” will bring lots of “May flowers”. April is going out like it came in, wet and wild.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay: It’s raining, it’s pouring, except when it’s snowing on the hills! Brace yourselves, as the wind from the north will be blowing at 30 km/h and might just give you a gusty surprise of 50 km/h. The temperature is just as steady as a metronome at a cozy 4 degrees. Just remember to pack that umbrella, and don’t forget the sunscreen with a UV index at a low 2.

At night, the clouds will be taking over with a 40% chance of some flirtatious flurries or a romantic rain shower. The wind will still be howling from the north at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The temperature will be snuggly at a steady 2 degrees.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances: It’s a cloudy day ahead, with just a 30% chance of some early morning flurries. But don’t be surprised if the wind suddenly blows from the north at 20 km/h and gives you a gusty greeting of 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a high of 8 degrees and remember to bring that sunscreen with a UV index at a low 2.

At night, the clouds will be hanging around until they clear before morning. The wind will still be blowing from the north at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will settle down and become light near midnight. The temperature will be dipping down to a chilly zero degrees. Bundle up!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: It’s another cloudy day, but with a 70% chance of some flurries that may turn into a 30% chance of rain showers come noon. The wind from the north will be picking up, starting at 20 km/h and giving you a gusty hello of 40 km/h in the morning. The temperature will be reaching a high of 7 degrees, and don’t forget the sunscreen with a UV index at a low 2.

At night, the clouds will be hanging around until they become partly cloudy near midnight. The wind from the north will still be blowing at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will eventually settle down and become light near midnight. The temperature will be dropping down to a chilly minus 1 degree, so make sure to pack on the layers!

Kenora