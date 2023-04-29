THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding Hannah KWANDIBENS-MYERS, a 15-year-old female who has been reported missing. Hannah’s family last had contact with her on April 28, 2023, at 5:50 p.m.

Hannah is Indigenous, approximately 5’4″ tall, and weighs 120lbs. She has a thin build, medium complexion, straight black shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. Hannah also has a pierced lip and ears. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black high-top Nike shoes, black Brooks sweatpants, and carrying a black Jordan backpack.

If you have any information regarding Hannah’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. You can also provide tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.