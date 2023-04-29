KENORA – MISSING – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to the public to assist in locating a missing 67-year-old male.

Stanley is described as a Caucasian male with a slim build, short grey hair last seen wearing jeans, a green jacket, and beige shoes. Stanley was said to have left in an orange Hyundai Santa Fe, with Ontario licence plate number CWAV 272.

Anyone with information about the missing person is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.