THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – Slow and steady, that is the word from Gateway Casinos in terms of opening.

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has announced that they are preparing to re-open Ontario operations.

In a post on Facebook for the Thunder Bay operation it states, “We will re-open using a phased approach beginning on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Gateway Casinos Innisfil will be re-opening as of 12PM. Both slots and table games will be available for customers to enjoy along with the Getaway Restaurant.”

There is no official word on the opening of the casino in Thunder Bay.