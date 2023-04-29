Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning.

A damp Saturday appears in store across Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Good morning, Thunder Bay! Looks like we’re in for a mixed bag of weather today. We’ll see periods of rain throughout the day, except for over higher terrain where we can expect periods of snow. So, if you’re planning on hiking or skiing in the mountains, make sure to pack some warm clothes! We’re looking at a rainfall amount of 10 to 15 mm and a local snowfall amount of 2 cm over higher terrain. The wind will pick up early this afternoon and become north 20 km/h. With a high of plus 5, it’s not quite warm enough to ditch your jackets just yet. UV index is 2 or low.

As for tonight, we can expect more of the same. Periods of rain, except for over higher terrain where we can expect periods of snow. We’ll see a rainfall amount of 5 mm and a local snowfall amount of 2 cm over higher terrain. The wind will pick up and become north 20 km/h this evening. The low for tonight will be plus 1, so don’t forget to bring a cozy blanket to snuggle up with.

There you have it, folks. Keep your rain boots and winter boots handy, and stay warm and dry out there!

Fort Frances

Good morning, Fort Frances! Get ready for a day of sunshine, followed by a chance of showers. We’re starting off with mainly sunny skies, but we’ll see increasing cloudiness this morning. By this afternoon, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, so make sure to bring an umbrella just in case. The wind will become north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning, with a high of 9. UV index is 4, or moderate, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

As we move into tonight, we’re looking at cloudy skies with a chance of flurries. There’s a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight, so make sure to bundle up if you’re planning on being out and about. The wind will be north 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a low of plus 1.

There you have it, Fort Frances! Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, but don’t forget to be prepared for the chance of showers this afternoon and flurries tonight. Stay warm and dry out there!

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Good morning, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! We’re starting off the day with increasing cloudiness, so don’t be surprised if you see some clouds rolling in early this morning. By late afternoon, there’s a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers, so keep an eye out for any precipitation. The wind will become northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning, with a high of 6. UV index is 4, or moderate, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

Moving into tonight, we’re looking at cloudy skies with a chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 70 percent chance of flurries this evening. It’s a good idea to be prepared for any type of precipitation tonight, so make sure to dress accordingly. The wind will be north 30 km/h gusting to 50, with a low of plus 1.

There you have it, Dryden and Vermilion Bay! Keep an eye out for any flurries or rain showers later today, and don’t forget to bundle up tonight for the chance of flurries. Stay warm and dry out there!

Kenora

Good morning, Kenora! We’re in for a day of mixed sun and cloud, with a chance of showers later this afternoon. Make sure to pack an umbrella if you’re planning on being out and about. The wind will become north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning, with a high of 9. UV index is 4, or moderate, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

As for tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. It’s a good idea to be prepared for any type of precipitation, so make sure to bring a jacket and dress warmly. The wind will be northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40, with a low of plus 1.

There you have it, Kenora! Keep an eye out for any showers this afternoon, and be prepared for the chance of flurries tonight. Stay warm and dry out there!

Wasaho Cree Nation

Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation with Lance Matthews reporting! Today we can expect a mix of sun and cloud, with wind up to 15 km/h. The high for the day will be plus 3, but it will feel colder due to the wind chill. This morning, the wind chill will be minus 9, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out. UV index is 5, or moderate, so don’t forget your sunscreen!

As we move into tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries before morning, with the risk of freezing drizzle. It’s a good idea to be cautious if you’re out driving tonight, as the roads may be slippery. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, with a low of minus 5. The wind chill overnight will be minus 11, so make sure to stay warm and cozy.

Be prepared for the chance of flurries and freezing drizzle tonight.