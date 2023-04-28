UPSALA – NEWS – A fatal motor vehicle collision is currently under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at Thunder Bay Detachment. The incident occurred on April 28, 2023, on Highway 17, east of Upsala, resulting in the dispatch of officers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Fire to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Despite the life-saving efforts of the responders, one individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment of serious injuries. The highway closure between Shabaqua and Ignace remains in effect as the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management (TIME) and Thunder Bay OPP members continue their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this or any other incidents, the OPP can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you prefer to remain anonymous.